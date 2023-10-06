Ethical bookshops. C'est le cas pour les livres d'histoire de France de notre librairie



Notes

The bookstore and book sales sector in France is feeling the effects of the crisis we've just been through in 2020. As a result, some bookshops are trying to develop a proactive ecological ethic in order to stand out from the crowd and keep up with trends: books with ecological covers, produced 100% in France with a label, are being promoted; books whose profits are donated to foundations are also favored... donating unsold stock to associations is also a way favored by more and more players in the book industry in response to the demands of our times. Ethical bookshops. C'est le cas pour les livres d'histoire de France de notre librairie